Fidelity National Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:18 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.
