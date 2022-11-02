Pinnacle West Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:19 PM ETPinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.60 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.31B (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PNW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Wolf Report in a recent bullish analysis highlighted that Pinnacle West (PNW) has double-digit conservative upside.
