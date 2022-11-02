High-grade debt is the way to go as recession edges closer, JPMorgan's Michele says

Bob Michele, JPMorgan Asset Management's chief investment officer, said Wednesday that U.S. short-dated investment grade bonds will act as a "safe haven" for market participants as an economic downturn nears.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV in an interview, Michele argued that the repricing in interest-rate sensitive investment-grade corporate bonds, which are on track for the biggest annual drawdown, is coming to an end. Therefore, he sees opportunities to enter shorter-duration investment-grade corporates as well as longer-dated debt.

“I’m certain we are headed into a recession and high quality fixed income will be that anchor in the storm; that flight to quality, the safe haven that everybody will be looking for,” he told Bloomberg.

Returns in the riskier high-yield space, though, is expected to keep deteriorating as economic conditions worsen, the bond veteran said, adding that the repricing in junk bonds isn't close to being over.

His gloomy remarks about the high-yield pipeline comes as global corporate junk-bond sales plunge 73% from a year ago in the wake of rising interest rates spurred by the Federal Reserve's most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades. A vast amount of funding in the debt market to low-quality firms took hold in the previous easy-money regime, but that environment is vanishing, paving the way for potentially more defaults and scarcity in liquidity across the credit spectrum.

Related ETFs: (HYG), (JNK), (HYT), (ANGL), (BGH), (DHY), (GHY), (LQD), (GHYB), (SLQD).

Later on Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve is largely expected to implement its fourth 75-basis-point increase.