Chuy's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105M (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHUY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
