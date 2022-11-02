Shake Shack Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:20 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $226.03M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.
