Kimball Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETKimball International, Inc. (KBAL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Kimball (NASDAQ:KBAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.7M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KBAL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments