BCE Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:21 PM ETBCE Inc. (BCE), BCE:CABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.84 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$6.02B (+3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
