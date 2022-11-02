Spirit AeroSystems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:22 PM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.39 (+65.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.32B (+34.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- SA contributor Stephen Simpson said while Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) is vulnerable to macroeconomic factors, its valuation seems to overly discount the eventual recovery.
