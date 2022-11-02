CyberArk Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:22 PM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 vs. -$0.06 in 3Q21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.89M (+24.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CYBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments