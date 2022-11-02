EPAM Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:23 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments