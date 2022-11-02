Murphy Oil Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 1:26 PM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.61 (+570.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $974.91M (+54.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MUR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • SA contributor Daniel Jones believes Murphy Oil (MUR) is an appealing prospect due to factors including continued debt reduction.

