Lightspeed Commerce Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:26 PM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), LSPD:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+74.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $182.93M (+217.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LSPD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.
