U.S. Xpress Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $544.72M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments