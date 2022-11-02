What to expect from Warner Bros. Discovery Q3 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-120.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.33B (+227.9% Y/Y).

The company is expecting to book a pre-tax charge of $1.3B to $1.6B in the quarter for restructuring its businesses.

More than 50% of the company's revenues comes from advertising and Q3 is expected to have witnessed a steady ad-spending environment.

Warner Bros. Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels has suggested the company's streaming services are "​​fundamentally underpriced." Wiedenfels made the comments during an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Tech Conference in September, where he discussed Warner Bros.' plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single platform next year.

Earnings History:

In Q2, the company saw top line growth of more than 200% Y/Y and ended the quarter with 92.1M global DTC subscribers compared with 90.4M subscribers in Q1.

Over the last 2 years, WBD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Analysts Ratings:

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel on Oct 26 lowered his estimates on the media sector, rebuilding his model in the face of the group's heavy challenges - notably the macroeconomic downturn and increasing competition for ads in a tough environment. Nispel said "the WarnerMedia assets need fixing, which likely leads to negative underlying growth" Nispel added that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is unlikely to outperform amid a large pay TV business and the lack, for now, of a combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service.

Barclays lowered their price target on WBD from $17 to $15 on October 11.

Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target from $39 to $36 and set an "outperform" rating for the company.

10 out of 25 Wall Street Analysts have a Strong Buy rating on the stock, 3 says to Buy and 11 Hold rating.

SA Quant rating system screens the stock with a Hold rating.

On Apr 8, Discovery and AT&T's Warner Media unit completed the merger to form a combined company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

A quick look at the company's performance vs. broader market index and peers: