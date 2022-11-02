Information Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETInformation Services Group, Inc. (III)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.99M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, III has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
