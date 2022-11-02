STORE Capital Q3 Earnings Preview: Major Highlights
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.55 and consensus revenue estimate is $226.37M.
- Over the last 2 years, STOR has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Peer performance: Empire State Realty Trust Q3 beats, American Assets Trust Q3 beats, Alpine Income Property Trust Q3 beats, Essential Properties Realty Trust Q3 FFO in-line, revenue misses.
- Major developments during Q3: Real estate giants GIC and Blue Owl's Oak Street agreed to acquire Store Capital for $14B in all-cash transaction.
