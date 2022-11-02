Golden Entertainment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETGolden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-33.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.47M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GDEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
