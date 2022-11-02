Ball Corp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 1:28 PM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ball Corp (NYSE:BALL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.80 (-14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.89B (+9.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BALL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • SA contributor Andrew Cournoyer is bullish on Ball Corp (BALL) due to its good valuation and great dividend growth prospects.

