Semler stock slumps 36% on slashed FY22 outlook as Q3 net income falls

Nov. 02, 2022 1:31 PM ETSemler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business chart with red arrow down and dollars background. Loss money. Stock market crash 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock plunged ~36% on Wednesday after Q3 net income fell and the company reduced its FY22 outlook.
  • Q3 net income declined -11.45% Y/Y to ~$3.68M. GAAP EPS was $0.46 for Q3 2021.
  • Revenue was largely flat Y/Y to $14.05M.
  • Total operating expenses increased to $9.58M, compared to $8.74M in Q3 2021.
  • Semler had cash and cash equivalents of $45.5M as of Sept. 30, compared to $37.3M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Outlook 2022:
  • The company cut its full year 2022 revenue outlook and now expects to be between $55.5M and $58M (prior forecast $58M to $60M) consensus revenue estimate from one analyst is $57.06M.
  • Operating expenses will now range between $38.8M and $40.3M (prior outlook $42.5M to $44M). Semler said the guidance indicates less spending than previously expected due to greater expense management to be achieved during 2022.

