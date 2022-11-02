ADT Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:29 PM ETADT Inc. (ADT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
