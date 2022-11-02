Beacon Roofing Supply Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (+47.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BECN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
