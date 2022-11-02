Patria Investments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:31 PM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.19M (+50.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PAX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
