Great Elm Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:32 PM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+276.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.3M (-14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GECC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
