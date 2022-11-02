Westlake Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:32 PM ETWestlake Corporation (WLK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Westlake (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $4.32 and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.02B (+31.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WLK has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- SA contributor Mike Zaccardi said Westlake (WLK) features expensive options but cheap shares ahead of Q3 earnings.
