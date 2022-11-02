OGE Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 1:34 PM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.19 and the consensus revenue estimate is $791.01M (-8.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, OGE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Mike Zaccardi believes OGE Energy (OGE) is fairly priced with a big dividend, but growth looks limited.

Comments

