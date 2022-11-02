Medifast Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (-46.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.3M (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MED has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
