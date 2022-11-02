Live Nation Entertainment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+452.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.1B (+89.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LYV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
