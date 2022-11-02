MP Materials Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.30 and the consensus revenue estimate is $118.3M (+18.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
  • SA contributor Leo Imasuen in an analysis said MP (MP) faces a decade of growth on the back of an accelerated timeline for adoption of EVs and wind energy.

