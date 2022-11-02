Actinium hits over two-year high as Novartis executive joins to lead Iomab-B sales

Nov. 02, 2022

  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM), a biotech focused on targeted radiotherapies, announced Wednesday that former Novartis executive (NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) Caroline Yarbrough would join the company to lead its efforts to commercialize blood cancer therapy Iomab-B.
  • The company said that Yarbrough, who most recently served the Swiss pharma giant as Portfolio General Manager for its U.S. Oncology operations, will take over as Actinium’s (ATNM) new Chief Commercial Officer.
  • After ~81% gain over the past five days, the company shares rose ~8% intraday to reach the highest level since August 2020 on the news.
  • During her stint at Novartis (NVS), Yarbrough led the strategic account management of Kymriah, the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy, Actinium (ATNM) added.
  • Early this week, Actinium (ATNM) jumped ~26% after reporting positive data from a pivotal Phase 3 study for Iomab-B involving patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

