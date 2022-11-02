Hot Stocks: EL, ZI drop on results; DVN cuts dividend; BA rises on cash flow guidance

Ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement, earnings news provided a central theme in Wednesday's midday trading. Estee Lauder (EL) and ZoomInfo (ZI) both dropped following the release of their quarterly results.

Meanwhile, Devon Energy (DVN) beat expectations with its latest results, but still suffered selling pressure after cutting its dividend.

In other news, Boeing (NYSE:BA) was a high-profile gainer in midday action, boosted by strong free cash flow guidance.

Decliners

Devon Energy (DVN) lost ground in intraday action, dragged down by a dividend cut. The company slashed its quarterly payout to $1.35 per share from the $1.55 per share seen in Q2.

Meanwhile, DVN topped projections with its Q3 results. Revenue climbed 57% to $5.43B, exceeding analysts' expectations by $640M.

Estee Lauder (EL) represented another midday decliner, falling by about 8%. This came as the beauty products maker warned that its current quarter will be hurt by economic uncertainty, COVID restrictions in China, a strong dollar, high inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Looking at Q3, EL beat expectations with its Q3 profit. Meanwhile, its revenue growth of nearly 2% matched estimates.

Elsewhere, earnings news also prompted selling in ZoomInfo (ZI). Shares plunged 26% on concerns about its outlook, even as its Q3 results exceeded projections.

"We began to see increased macro pressure on deals, causing the level of deal review to increase and sales cycles to elongate further," CEO Henry Schuck said.

Gainer

Boeing (BA) received buying interest in midday trading after the company issued upbeat free cash flow guidance at its investor day event. The airplane maker projected $1.5B to $2B in free cash flow for 2022. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $670M.

Looking ahead, BA said the figure will likely come in between $3B and $5B in 2023. Bolstered by the forecast, the stock climbed more than 4% in intraday action.

