Frontier Communications Parent raises cost saving target, after strong Q3 results

  • Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) added 66,000 fiber broadband customers, +15.8% Y/Y.
  • The company built fiber to a record 351,000 locations to reach a total of 4.8M fiber locations, nearly halfway to our target of 10M fiber locations.
  • The company saw a sales decline of 8.4% Y/Y despite growth in consumer fiber broadband which was offset by declines in subsidy, video, voice, and wholesale.
  • Consumer revenue declined 1.9%; Consumer fiber revenue increased 3.6%; Consumer fiber broadband revenue increased 14.4%.
  • Consumer fiber broadband customer churn of 1.60% increased from 1.56% in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher involuntary disconnects.
  • Consumer fiber broadband ARPU of $62.97 declined 0.6% Y/Y.
  • Business and wholesale revenue declined 7.5%; Business and wholesale fiber revenue increased 1.1%.
  • Business fiber broadband customer churn of 1.36% increased from 1.26% year ago.
  • Business fiber broadband ARPU of $107.28 increased 2.4% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2% vs. 37.2% year ago.
  • The company achieved our $250M gross annual cost savings target more than one year ahead of plan, enabling us to raise our target to $400M by the end of 2024.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.05B - $2.15B; Fiber build of 1.1 - 1.2M new locations; Cash capital expenditures of $2.50B - $2.60B; Cash taxes of approximately $20M; Net cash interest payments of approximately $485M; Cash pension and OPEB expense of approximately $75M (net of capitalization); Cash pension and OPEB contributions, including a catch-up from contribution waivers during bankruptcy, of approximately $135M.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.