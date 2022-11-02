Tempur Sealy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:38 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tempur Sealy (TPX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
Comments