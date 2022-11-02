MacroGenics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (+58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.28M (+87.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MGNX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
