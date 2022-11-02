WESCO Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:39 PM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WESCO (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.42 (+61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.5B (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WCC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
