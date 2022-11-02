Intra-Cellular Therapies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:39 PM ETIntra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.84 (+11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66M (+197.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ITCI has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
