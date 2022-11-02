Zoetis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:40 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
