Arrow Electronics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:41 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arrow Electronics (ARW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.39 (+33.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.28B (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
