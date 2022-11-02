Aurinia Pharma Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022
- Aurinia Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (+51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.4M (+148.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AUPH has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
