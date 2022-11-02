Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:42 PM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.26 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
