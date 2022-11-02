Rayonier climbs after high cellulose volumes help with Q3 beat
Nov. 02, 2022 1:42 PM ETRYAMBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shares of Rayonier (RYAM) jump as much as 44.3% on Wednesday after the company topped Q3 results consensus.
- The company, which manufactures cellulose used by plastics, textiles and pharma industries, on Tuesday after the bell posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 which exceeded estimates by 18 cents and revenue of $466M (+24.6% Y/Y) was ahead of expectations by $39.25M.
- RYAM says results were helped by increased productivity, which led to higher sales volumes in its high purity cellulose segment during the quarter.
- Revenue breakdown: high purity cellulose $369M (+22.2% Y/Y), Paperboard $66M (+4.8% Y/Y), high-yield $40M (flat Y/Y).
- RYAM updated its adj EBITDA forecast to be above $175M for 2022, subject to ongoing supply chain constraints.
- In its high purity cellulose segment, average sales prices are expected to be down modestly in Q4, while paperboard prices are expected to remain "elevated." The company said due to the sales lag experienced in high-yield, realized prices are still expected to rise in the current quarter.
- "Though the global economy appears to be slowing, we remain optimistic about capturing additional productivity gains and value for our key products." - President and CEO De Lyle W. Bloomquist
- RYAM +39.2% in midday session, stock fell 21.7% this year but stands to erase YTD losses if current gains hold.
