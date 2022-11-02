Momentive Global Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.02M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNTV has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
