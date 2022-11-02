Pacira BioSciences Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:44 PM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.53M (+31.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCRX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
