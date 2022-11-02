Cambium Networks Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.19M (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
