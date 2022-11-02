Gildan Activewear Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:45 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gildan Activewear (GIL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.47M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
