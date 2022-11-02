Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.

The second quarter surpassed Wall Street expectations as the REIT's revenue hit another all-time high, driven by a Y/Y jump of 34% in Service sales. Iron Mountain reaffirmed its full-year revenue and AFFO guidance.

SA Quant rating on IRM is Hold, while SA Authors rate it Buy, as do Wall Street analysts. Stifel suggests the key focus items going into earnings are likely to be pricing, FX headwinds, and continuing lockdowns in China.

Iron Mountain (IRM) recently issued targets of ~$7.3B in annual revenue for 2026, representing a ~10% compounded annual growth rate, in its "Project Matterhorn" plan. The document storage and data management company plans to invest 16% of its revenue, or ~$4B over the next four years to drive this growth.

Investors appear cautious about planned increases in capex spending to support data center growth, but Stifel expects IRM to continue raising the dividend comfortably.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B.