Dropbox Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $586.16M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
