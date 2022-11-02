Universal Display Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETUniversal Display Corporation (OLED)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.95M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OLED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments