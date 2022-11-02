Appian Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.11M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APPN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
