Corsair Gaming Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.12M (-21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRSR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
