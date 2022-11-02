Yelp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+152.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.42M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YELP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments